WATCH: WWE legend reflects on match against AEW's Billy Gunn and fellow DX member 

WWE legend Matt Hardy has reflected on his match with Billy Gunn and D-Generation X legend, Road Dogg.

The two DX icons were part of the New Age Outlaws tag team and established their place as one of the most legendary tag teams of all time. They played a crucial role in the rise of DX during the Attitude Era.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy reflected on his and Jeff's match with New Age Outlaws. He also sent a short message to the two WWE legends.

"Love it! When @BrianRDJames popped up after the moonsault, and he wasn’t #BROKEN Brian James, you can see his legit excitement." wrote Matt Hardy

Billy Gunn recently spoke about the comparison between DX and the New World Order

D-Generation X and the New World Order are among two of the greatest factions of all time in professional wrestling history.

Speaking on the "Happy Hour," live stream as part of Captain's Corner Facebook page, long-term DX member Billy Gunn addressed the issues with NWO. He explained the downfall of the faction, claiming that one of the primary issues of the group was adding a host of members.

Billy said:

"They were okay. I mean, the downfall of the NWO was letting everybody on planet earth be in it. That was the thing about DX, we had five, and that was it. No more,"

Since arriving in AEW, Billy, also known as Daddy A** has rejuvenated his career. He started off as a member of The Gunn Club with his sons Colten and Austin.

However, after being betrayed by the two, Billy is currently part of The Acclaimed and also helped Max Caster and Anthony Bowens win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

