WWE Hall of Famer points out why Triple H and Shawn Michaels-led group succeeded while their rival counterpart failed

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn revealed why team DX, led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels, was a success compared to nWo (New World Order).

Founded in 1997, the members of the D-Generation X comprised Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Triple H, and Rick Rude. In late 1997, Rude signed with WCW, and the DX stayed a trio faction until The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and X-Pac became permanent members of the stable.

During a "Happy Hour," live stream on the Captain's Corner Facebook page, Billy Gunn addressed the issues with the New World Order:

"They were okay. I mean, the downfall of the NWO was letting everybody on planet earth be in it. That was the thing about DX, we had five, and that was it. No more," Billy Gunn said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The AEW star left no stone unturned in mentioning that NWO kept adding more and more members to their stable.

The NWO had multiple stages of falling apart, unlike Triple H and Shawn Michaels led group

With a three-person trio (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall) wanting to takeover WCW in the summer of 1996, the NWO expanded to over a dozen members by year's end.

Joining the original three were Ted DiBiase, NWO Sting, Michael Wallstreet, Syxx, Vincent, Masahiro Chono, Miss Elizabeth, Eric Bischoff, Buff Bagwell, Big Bubba Rogers, Nick Patrick, and Scott Norton. The Giant initially joined as the fourth member but was removed at the end of 1996.

Later, the additions of Randy Savage, Stevie Ray, Horace Hogan, Konnan, Rick Rude, Curt Hennig, Scott Steiner, Brian Adams, and Bret Hart caused an NWO split in the spring of 1998. It resulted in the formation of NWO Wolfpac and NWO Hollywood.

After a bucket of people joined the New World Order, it disturbed the original members of the faction, leading to their destruction. Although, this was not the case for the stable led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Nonetheless, the two groups merged as NWO Elite in January 1998.

Billy Gunn explained if the NWO had had stable members throughout, they could have saved themselves from collapsing and becoming the most significant faction of all time.

What do you think of Billy Gunn's take on the downfall of the New World Order as compared to Triple H's and Shawn Michaels' DX? Sound off in the comment section below.

