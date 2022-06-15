Watch: WWE legend's wife responds to accusations of being "enablers" of Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy's arrest has the pro wrestling community buzzing right now. Amidst it all, several fans have also accused Matt and Reby Hardy of not being responsible enough.

It is no secret that the Charismatic Enigma has battled with addiction for a long time. Jeff's latest run-in with the law is his third DUI arrest in the last decade, which may lead to serious ramifications.

While Matt and his wife, Reby Hardy, have undoubtedly done their part in helping Jeff cope with his problems, some fans were not happy with them. Certain comments even labeled the couple as "enablers" due to Jeff's relapse.

Reby Hardy took matters into her own hands by responding to the accusations via a TikTok video. The short clip showed her addressing the accusers as she gave several instances of how they cared for The Charismatic Enigma.

Furthermore, the former TNA (IMPACT) Knockout stated that Jeff was an adult who was responsible for his own actions. Check out the clip below:

The video provided a much-awaited response to the enabler accusations. It remains to be seen how Jeff Hardy will cope with the unfortunate event in the coming weeks.

Fans supported Reby Hardy for her stand in the Jeff Hardy situation

The comments section under the video saw several replies supporting Reby's response. Most Twitter users agreed with her words, pointing out that Jeff was indeed responsible for his well-being.

However, a few people also called out her apparent inappropriate use of humor in a serious situation.

Whatever the case may be, Jeff is in a tough place right now. The Hardys' upcoming threat tag team championship match on tomorrow's Dynamite has also been changed. Tony Khan also issued a statement earlier, which you can read here.

