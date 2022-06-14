Watch: Female former TNA star's surprising reaction to Jeff Hardy's arrest

Jeff Hardy's arrest has sent the pro wrestling community into a frenzy. Surprisingly, his sister-in-law, Reby Sky, has had a unique reaction to the incident.

Just hours ago, The Charismatic Enigma was arrested in Florida. The charges against him are numerous, with the most serious charge being driving under the influence.

According to his breath test, he had a 0.294 blood-alcohol content, followed by a second sample reading of 0.291. Jeff was understandably detained because the legal limit to driving in Florida is 0.08.

While fans are still reeling from the unfortunate development, former TNA star and Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, posted a humorous video on TikTok.

The short clip showed Reby being concerned for her brother-in-law ahead of his scheduled ladder match, followed by a funny twist. Check it out below:

With messages for The Charismatic Enigma pouring in, Reby's reaction certainly stands out. It remains to be seen how Jeff Hardy will deal with the arrest in the coming days.

The Police report about Jeff Hardy's arrest was recently revealed

As the pro-wrestling community struggles to grasp the unfortunate news, the police report of Jeff's arrest has revealed that DUI was not the only offense.

Expanding on the scattered reports, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi stated that the former WWE star's car was spotted "swerving" and "running off" the highway before the arrest.

When the police stopped Jeff's car, he seemed dazed and confused due to the effects of alcohol. The officer on the scene noted that Jeff Hardy smelled strongly of alcohol. The Charismatic Enigma also did not hide the fact that he had been drinking before driving.

"Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully 'or without risk of falling,' the officer wrote in the report."

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully “or without risk of falling,” the officer wrote in the report. Once he left his car, Hardy was unsteady and smelled of alcohol, per the report. Officers, through conversation, learned Hardy had been drinking. Hardy could not complete any portion of sobriety exercises successfully “or without risk of falling,” the officer wrote in the report.

For now, details regarding the aftermath of the incident are still unclear. Fans will have to stay tuned for updates as the story unfolds further.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far