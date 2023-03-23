Watch: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley trains with her real-life boyfriend ahead of WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 barely a week away, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is training hard to be in perfect shape for her match.

The Eradicator has had an eventful past few months, culminating in her winning the Royal Rumble this year. This punched her a ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals, which she used to challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Their match is reportedly scheduled to headline Night One of the upcoming premium live event.

In preparation for one of her biggest matches this year, Rhea Ripley recently posted a video on Instagram showing her training regime. Her real-life boyfriend and former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews was also seen training alongside her.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Ripley fares against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair wants her match to headline WrestleMania 39

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion recently made some interesting comments about her upcoming match with Rhea Ripley.

According to Charlotte Flair, there are two reasons why her match with The Eradicator should be the main event. Speaking to Forbes, the champion stated the following:

"Well, one, she won the Royal Rumble, so that's guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania. Not solely relying on that, but I think you have two titans, two athletes who — regardless of their story or who have faced each other prior — are gonna put on a main event match solely on that, knowing that they're capable of the storytelling. And possibly me retaining or crowning a new SmackDown Women's Champion. I think when a main title is on the line, it's always main event worthy," said Charlotte Flair.

So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea Rumor is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to MAIN EVENT NIGHT ONE of #WrestleMania So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea Rumor is Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship is set to MAIN EVENT NIGHT ONE of #WrestleMania So happy about this for women’s wrestling but especially Rhea 🙌 https://t.co/LqGW5fbFU8

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Charlotte Flair will walk out of the match as a champion.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will dethrone Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments section below!﻿

