"That's guaranteed a main event spot" – Charlotte Flair on why her match against Rhea Ripley should headline WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair believes that her upcoming match against Rhea Ripley should main event WrestleMania 39 Night One.

The two stars will collide at the event for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, a title that The Eradicator has never held. On the blue brand last week, they were involved in a pull apart brawl following their in-ring segment.

It was reported that WWE had plans for the match to close out the first night of The Show of Shows. Many fans rejected the idea, as they want the Undisputed Tag Team Title match to be in that spot instead.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Charlotte Flair stated that her match against Rhea Ripley should main event WrestleMania because The Judgment Day member won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"Well, one, she won the Royal Rumble, so that's guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania. Not solely relying on that, but I think you have two titans, two athletes who — regardless of their story or who have faced each other prior — are gonna put on a main event match solely on that, knowing that they're capable of the storytelling. And possibly me retaining or crowning a new SmackDown Women's Champion. I think when a main title is on the line, it's always main event worthy," said Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair wants to get the WWE Universe more invested in her feud with Rhea Ripley

The Queen and The Nightmare have history going all the way back to 2020. They collided for the NXT Title at WrestleMania 36, which Charlotte Flair won.

She is aware that there are other matches that are more worthy of headlining The Show of Shows, and she also wants the audience to be invested in her rivalry.

"To me it's important for that championship to feel that prestigious, to feel that important. But again, like you said, there are a lot of stories that are worthy. So we're just gonna have to make sure between now and WrestleMania that we give the audience something to sink their teeth into, to feel that the stakes are that high," she said.

The main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Who do you think will walk out with the SmackDown Women's Championship?

