[Watch] Young Bucks' member seemingly mocks CM Punk at AEW Collision after his release

Former AEW star CM Punk was let go by Tony Khan this past weekend after his alteration with Jack Perry at All In in London.

Punk is no stranger to controversy as he has had heat with many stars except for Jack Perry in AEW. The other big names are Hangman Adam Page and Nick & Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.

The recent episode of Collision aired from the United Centre in Chicago, which also happens to be the hometown of CM Punk. The Young Bucks made their first surprising appearance at the show, and Matt Jackson seemingly mocked The Second City Saint in the ring.

The issues between Punk and the Bucks date back to All-Out 2022, which resulted in both parties getting suspended from the company.

In a video shared on Twitter, Matt Jackson seems to be doing Punk's taunt that he occasionally does when he makes his ring entrance.

AEW President Tony Khan breaks silence after firing CM Punk

AEW President Tony Khan recently went into detail about the decision to fire CM Punk.

CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry at All-In, which led Tony Khan to suspend both stars. The shocking news of Punk's firing came after almost one week of investigation into the incident.

Here is what Tony Khan announced to kick off Collision:

"Today, I had to make one of the toughest decisions of my professional career, today I terminated Phil Brooks, CM Punk for cause. This stems from a backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday. The incident was regretable and endangered people backstage, that includes the production staff, the people who help put the show on every week, innocent people who had nothing to do with it."

He further added:

"I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years, I've been producing 'em on this network for nearly four years, never in all that time have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don't think anybody should feel that way at work, I don't think people I work with should feel that way and I had to make a very difficult choice today."

Tony Khan also explained that the decision to release Punk came after the recommendation of a disciplinary committee as well as outside legal counsel. He also apologized to the fans who were upset by this decision.

