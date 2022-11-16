"Watched him in the ring and went 'holy sh*t'" - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair lavishes praise on 33-year veteran for reinventing himself in AEW

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has lavished a huge amount of praise on AEW star Billy Gunn for being one of the most popular members of the roster despite also being one of the oldest.

The former DX member has totally reinvented himself in AEW, as he has distanced himself from his own children, Austin and Colten Gunn, and aligned himself with the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

Since doing so, he has been rechristened as "Daddy A**" and has been garnering reactions from the crowd that wouldn't sound out of place in Billy's run as a member of WWE's famed Attitude Era.

One person who has taken notice of this is Ric Flair, who spoke highly of Billy Gunn on his podcast To Be The Man, where he also credited how good he looks in the ring despite being a thirty-plus-year veteran of the wrestling business.

"You talk about guys that are up in age and still their a** off look at Billy Gunn, and he’s also working great. I googled him and watched him in the ring and went ‘holy s**t’ so you talk about guys that have some age on them that look great and are performing at a high level—and I never got to work with Billy Gunn, he’s a hell of a worker," said Flair. [Fron 47:40 to 48:16]

Flair also spoke highly of Gunn on a personal level, stating that he has spent a lot of time with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion and is extremely happy for his success:

"I’ve been around Billy a lot he’s a great guy, actually did a European tour with him, autograph signing over in Wales and I actually got to spend some time with him and he’s a great guy. But he’s working, his kids are good and he’s 59." [From 48:17 to 48:36]

Billy Gunn has got one major enemy in AEW in the form of Swerve Strickland

One of the most talked about matches going into the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view is the AEW Tag Team Championship match between The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory. It will be the third time the two teams will have fought over the titles since All Out.

However, one rivalry that has grown substantially in the midst of everything is the very real hatred between Billy Gunn and Swerve Strickland, with the latter accusing Gunn of cheating to help The Acclaimed keep hold of their gold.

The feud escalated to the point where Strickland attempted to cut off Billy's fingers on an episode of Rampage, something that Swerve's partner Keith Lee did not look happy about.

