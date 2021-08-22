WCW legend almost missed his match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Legendary luchador and former WCW star Juventud Guerrera wrestled on AEW Dynamite earlier this month. Juventud Guerrera recently made his first appearance on TNT in over two decades, wrestling Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Guerrera was chosen as the "third laborer of Jericho" by MJF. Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC recently interviewed him.

The interview with Nick Hausman revealed how he almost missed his match on AEW Dynamite because he missed the initial connecting flight from Houston to Jacksonville.

"They flew me in a day before. At this time, it was three hours in customs,” Guerrera revealed. “I missed the connecting flight from Houston to Jacksonville. I called the company. I called Chris Jericho. They’re like, ‘Okay, don’t worry,’ and then the next flight, it was 10 in the morning, but that was sold out and then the following flight, it was 11:30."

"I was to arrive in Jacksonville at 3:30. I was like, no, this is my comeback, and I can’t be there late because of customs. I was trying to relax because there’s nothing you can do so just relax. They got me a hotel in Houston, and then I was rushing. I gotta wake up at six in the morning, go to the airport, take the plane and then arrive in Jacksonville. I got there at 1:00, so they picked me up and then straight to the arena. A lot of emotions in between." H/T: WrestlingINC

Juventud Guerrera on his experience in AEW

Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera w/MJF on commentary

1,206,000 viewers and 641,000 in 18-49



During the interview, Guerrera also discussed the backstage atmosphere in AEW, calling it "fantastic." He also praised the boys in the back for being supportive.

Speaking about the match, Guerrera said that he was nervous heading out. But, when his music hit and he heard the noise of the fans in attendance, it became an extraordinary moment in his already storied career. Guerrera was pleased that the fans still wanted to see him wrestle "after so many years."

