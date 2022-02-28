"Nobody's gonna give a sh*t"- WCW legend on whether Cody Rhodes' rumored WWE return is bigger than Stone Cold Steve Austin's comeback

The Road to WWE WrestleMania is that time of the year when legends rise. Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored return to the ring in the upcoming 38th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals defies that saying.

More than that, Cody Rhodes is also slated to make a surprising return to the global juggernaut sometime soon. Both pieces of news have captivated wrestling fans, and there is a different level of hype heading into WrestleMania 38.

Interestingly, there's an unpopular opinion making the rounds on social media about whose return is a bigger deal - Cody Rhodes or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno downplayed The American Nightmare's comeback to WWE and argued that the former AEW star wouldn't draw any fan interest.

However, the veteran believes Steve Austin's potential return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 is something that will grab more eyeballs for the product:

"First of all, I completely disagree with that because nobody's gonna give a sh*t. Like Cody going back is not drawing any fan interest. That's just all the interest in the echo chamber. Austin coming back is gonna energize a lot of fans that don't watch right now. And they're gonna be interested to see what Austin is coming back to do," Inferno said. [1:50 onwards]

Konnan then shared his belief that Cody's comeback story would send shockwaves across the wrestling world. However, the WCW veteran agreed with Disco that Steve Austin is a way "bigger" box office attraction than Rhodes:

"Well, I do think Cody coming back is gonna cause some sort of a shockwave. That is big news just because he's the first guy to do it, and he's so anti-WWE, and it's finally a win for WWE, small, big, whatever you want to call it. And you got a guy that can go. Cody can go, I mean, but no, Austin's way bigger." Konnan said. [2:12 onwards]

You can check out the entire interview below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to collide with Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38

While one must take rumors with a pinch of salt, the prospect of seeing Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 has created a lot of stir at the moment.

The former Universal Champion has even planted seeds for Austin's return by portraying an anti-Dallas gimmick, a city set to host The Show of Shows this year. Considering how frequently WWE has been dropping hints, it's almost a foregone conclusion that The Texas Rattlesnake will make a monumental return to pick a fight with Owens.

