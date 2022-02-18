Actual reason Stone Cold is returning to WWE; Why top RAW Superstar has been chosen as his opponent - Reports

There have been rumours circulating which suggest that Stone Cold will soon be returning to in-ring action in WWE. It is being said that Austin has finally agreed to make a comeback because of how big the payday is going to be.

Steve Austin retired 19 years ago and has not returned for a match since then. While he has made many cameo appearances, it has never been for a proper match. That is about to change as The Rattlesnake will likely go one-on-one against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match is all but confirmed. Despite Austin turning down offers to return earlier, the solid amount of money being offered will play a significant role in his return.

''Steve Austin looks to be coming out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania this year. As for why now, there is far more money available for these types of matches an,d Owens is someone who can work a good match and lose. Austin was always going to be a part of the show in some form,'' said Meltzer

Stone Cold rumoured to have his first WrestleMania match in 19 years

Austin's last match at WrestleMania was against The Rock at WrestleMania 19. The Rock was finally able to beat Austin in what was an epic trilogy of matches.

''Austin, 57, has not wrestled since his 2003 WrestleMania loss to The Rock. It was never promoted as his retirement match because he did not want to promote it as such, and it was kept secret until the match was over that he would not wrestle again,'' said Meltzer

Kevin Owens and Stone Cold, both use Stunner as their finishers which would add another interesting dynamic to their match at the grandest stage of them all.

Kevin Owens recently cut a promo badmouthing Texas on Raw, which might hint at the beginning of the build for the speculated clash.

