WCW legend reveals what Bray Wyatt could do in AEW 

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on what Bray Wyatt could do after joining AEW. The veteran performer stated that heading The Dark Order in the company could be the ideal direction for the former WWE Champion.

Since Wyatt's abrupt WWE departure on July 31st, fans have wondered what lies ahead for the versatile performer. Many want Bray Wyatt to join AEW and head The Dark Order, a stable previously led by the late Brodie Lee.

On Konnan's podcast, Keepin' It 100, Inferno read out a fan's message, who sounded apprehensive about Wyatt joining AEW. The fan wrote that working in the same place where Lee worked could adversely affect Wyatt's mental health.

However, Disco Inferno opined that it makes logical sense for Bray Wyatt to lead The Dark Order in AEW, adding that it's something even Wyatt would like to do:

"Just reading this made me think immediately that he probably would go to AEW and be the leader of The Dark Order because it's something he would like. So, just based on what I just said, that might be the reason he would go to AEW," Disco Inferno said

Recent reports have suggested Bray Wyatt is widely expected to join AEW

If recent reports are any indication, Bray Wyatt is expected to join AEW once his non-compete clause with WWE expires. The report hinted that although there's no official deal yet, Wyatt is said to be at the same stage where Malakai Black was before debuting for AEW.

Bray Wyatt to AEW is “most likely happening”



- Dave Meltzer on WON pic.twitter.com/tPt4AqkHmi — Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) August 21, 2021

Whether or not he joins AEW, it's safe to say that Bray Wyatt and The Dark Order seem like a match made in heaven, and fans would be delighted to see their association materialize.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's take on Bray Wyatt's next career move? If not, which other promotion would you like Wyatt to join? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain