Major backstage news on Bray Wyatt's status with AEW - Reports

Fans are still reeling from the impact of CM Punk's return, but AEW has no plans to stop the spree of high-profile signings as Bray Wyatt could also be on his way into the company.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bray Wyatt is widely expected to join All Elite Wrestling once the star's non-compete clause ends.

While Bray Wyatt has not signed an official deal with AEW as of this writing, Meltzer noted that the former WWE champion is at the same stage where Aleister Black was shortly before the Dutch star's official All Elite Wrestling debut.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation of Bray Wyatt being AEW-bound, but the expectation backstage was termed to be 'pretty strong.'

Here's what Meltzer reported about Bray Wyatt's status:

"It's not 100%. His non-compete's not up, but it's most likely happening. It's at the same stage when I said Aleister Black long before it's happened. It's at the same stage. It's an expectation that's pretty strong. Put it that way," revealed Dave Meltzer.

What has Bray Wyatt been up to since his WWE release?

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31st, and fans were naturally stunned to see the immensely talented former world champion depart the company, where he spent twelve memorable years.

Wyatt has changed his name on social media to Windham, and it seems like he is getting ready for a potentially eventful post-WWE run. The former Wyatt Family leader also updated his display picture to what looked like a new Fiend mask.

Additionally, Bray tweeted out a quote from American musician Eddie Van Halen and cryptically hinted towards what lies ahead for him following the expiration of WWE's non-compete clause.

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.



-Eddie Van Halen — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

As you may have seen already, CM Punk's return to wrestling has well and truly broken the internet!

While it would be incredibly tough to top Punk's debut, Bray Wyatt possibly becoming an All Elite Wrestling star in a few months would massively boost the company's fast-rising momentum.

With Daniel Bryan also set to join AEW's ranks, 2021 is turning out to be a statement year for Tony Khan and his team.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bray Wyatt update? How would you like to see him debut in AEW if the deal goes through?

