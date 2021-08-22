CM Punk becomes #1 trending topic on Twitter; AJ Lee reacts with a message

As expected, CM Punk broke the internet following his AEW debut on Rampage. The former WWE star's return to wrestling has taken the internet by storm as "#CM Punk" is the #1 trend on Twitter in the United States.

Denise Salcedo revealed a few observations and noted how five trending topics from the top 25 were about terms relating to CM Punk in the US.

AJ Lee reacted to the impact of her husband's comeback with an epic tweet, which you can view below:

"Go on, break the internet, boo @CMPunk", tweeted AJ.

Will AJ Lee follow CM Punk into making a pro wrestling return?

As we had reported earlier, AJ Lee shared her first reaction to CM Punk's monumental AEW debut via an Instagram story earlier in the day.

The former Divas Champion was unsurprisingly trending online after AEW Rampage as fans urged Lee to follow in the latest AEW signing's footsteps.

AJ Lee left WWE in 2015 and subsequently retired from active in-ring competition to focus on her passion for writing. It took CM Punk seven years to find his way back to the squared circle, and fans will hope that it potentially inspires AJ Lee to also to wrestle again.

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Big E, and the SmackDown star was asked whether he saw AJ Lee possibly coming out of retirement in the future.

Interestingly, Big E didn't rule out a return and revealed that AJ Lee was a legend who'd undoubtedly get a massive pop if she decided to lace her wrestling boots again.

Mr. Money in the Bank felt AJ Lee could work a Brock Lesnar schedule, and you can read all about what Big E had to say right here.

The topic of AJ Lee's return is best saved for another day as CM Punk is inarguably the man of the hour right now in all of pro wrestling.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan