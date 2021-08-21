Big E believes AJ Lee can work the 'Brock Lesnar schedule' when she returns to WWE (Exclusive)

AJ Lee hasn't been in a wrestling ring since 2015, when she retired owing to serious injuries. Since then, fans have awaited her return with the utmost eagerness.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Big E, who believes there's definitely a place for AJ Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.

This is a reference to celebrated WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, who's been known to disappear with the Universal and WWE Championships for great lengths of time.

You can check out what Big E said about AJ Lee in the following video:

Big E feels there's definitely a place for AJ Lee in the WWE roster

Big E feels that AJ Lee left a massive mark on the industry through all of her accomplishments.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to learn from her and Dolph. I came up with her a bit in FCW. But seeing her really take off on the main roster, to see her become such a great character and talker, and be so memorable. She just was someone who had a very strong idea of who she was and who she wanted to be on screen.", said Big E.

Yes, Big E respects her and considers her a friend. But he is a great fan of everything she's done in the realm of mental health awareness. He adds:

"But I also think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her.", said Big E. "And it's weird, I feel like she's in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it's something she wants, of course there's a place for her."

While Big E is not booked to be a part of SummerSlam, he carries the Money in the Bank briefcase. AJ Lee and he were a part of Dolph Ziggler's historic cash-in. Could Big E have his moment under the bright lights of SummerSlam 2021?

