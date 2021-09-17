WCW legend reveals when he knew Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were debuting at AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole put an iconic exclamation mark on AEW All Out 2021 with memorable debuts after the pay-per-view's main event. However, WCW legend and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that he had no idea about their debuts until the day of the show.

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about the various events taking place around AEW recently, including the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

"One other thing, I didn't know that Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were really, actually coming to us until that day. Didn't know that, didn't see them. But I remember when I found out they were going to be there, the first thing I thought of was you [laughs]. You were the first person I thought of because I knew what a big fan you were of his. [Asking Aubrey Edwards] Did you cry when you saw him? After the show, I was standing there with you and I said 'there he is, go say something to him, it's your chance, get in there and flex your muscle there, you're Aubrey Edwards, you're somebody, you're not just a fan anymore'," Tony Schiavone said.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will be involved in big matches at AEW: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite and Rampage will have special, Grand Slam episodes.

The cards for both shows are absolutely stacked and both of AEW's marquee signings will have big matches on different shows. Adam Cole and the Young Bucks will reunite to form the Superkliq as they take on Jurassic Express and Christian Cage on AEW Rampage.

In what is one of the most anticipated bouts in modern wrestling history, Bryan Danielson will face Kenny Omega in a non-title clash in a grudge match to determine who the best wrestler in the world is.

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole were two of the biggest stars in WWE and their move to AEW definitely shows the progress that Tony Khan's company has made. It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for them.

