WCW legend reveals one big mistake AEW made with CM Punk's debut

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance on August 20th. He listed some issues concerning the former WWE star's challenge to former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Speaking on Konnan's podcast, Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno revealed that he would have preferred a babyface-heel dynamic for CM Punk's debut match at AEW All Out 2021. Inferno stated that he likes old-school wrestling, and a clash between two babyfaces like Punk and Darby Allin doesn't sound enticing to him.

The WCW veteran also argued that Darby Allin is not a good promo and that CM Punk is way more popular than the former TNT Champion. Inferno even claimed that Allin was the last guy he would have picked as CM Punk's debut opponent.

"Everybody loved this, I loved this, but as an analyst, we obviously have to be critical of some things, question some things," said Inferno. "I like conflict, I like old-school wrestling angles, heel, and babyface stuff. Darby Allin is his first opponent? I'm sorry, but to me, like if I'm being critical of it, him challenging the second-smallest guy in the company for his first match, who's also a babyface? There's a lot of other guys that I would have picked."

"I mean honestly, this [Darby Allin] is one of the last guys I would have picked," Inferno continued. "Bro, start this off hot. First of all, Darby's not a good promo, Sting stands there and says nothing. They are both babyfaces, and [Punk will] wrestle two babyfaces, but he's way [more] over than they are."

Disco Inferno suggests MJF as CM Punk's ideal first rival in AEW

Disco Inferno suggested that MJF would have been the perfect first rival for CM Punk. He noted that the leader of The Pinnacle is coming off a major win over Chris Jericho on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The WCW legend added that he's worried about AEW having a long-term approach to Punk's booking. Inferno explained that AEW should have pitted their best stars against Punk and started the latter's run in the company in the hottest possible manner.

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, where he could potentially confront Darby Allin and officially kickstart the build to their clash at AEW All Out 2021.

