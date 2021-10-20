"I’m not just saying this ’cause I was just there" – WCW veteran Crowbar opens up about his backstage experience in AEW

WCW veteran Crowbar recently wrestled his first match in AEW, facing Joey Janela on Dark Elevation. Crowbar opened up about his backstage experience in AEW during a recent appearance on 2 Dynamite Dudes On A Rampage.

Crowbar said everyone was welcoming and that the behind the scenes culture was different from what he was used to back in the day, briefly noting his backstage experience when he was signed to WCW:

"I’m not just saying this ’cause I was just there, it was a different culture. I never fit the old-school wrestling culture and everybody there was welcoming. There were a lot of old WCW fans. There were workers that knew my work as Crowbar; there were people that knew my work as Devon Storm; there were people that knew my work tagging with Ace Darling as a tag team; and they were a welcoming locker room," said Crowbar.

"I think I have one foot in the old school, one foot in the new school. I was probably the first guy to bring video games into a hotel room. I was probably the first guy to study on the road and I was abused because of it, and not nicely, but it made me a stronger person," added Crowbar.

Crowbar's match ended with Joey Janela picking up the win despite ECW legend Blue Meanie coming out to try and neutralize Kayla Rossi's ringside interference.

Crowbar on his backstage conversation with Tony Khan

Crowbar also gave a brief insight into the backstage conversation with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan after his match on Dark Elevation. The WCW veteran said that he thanked Tony Khan for the chance to wrestle in an AEW ring:

"He thanked me for coming, I thanked him about six times for having me and it was really cool to meet him," Crowbar said.

This week's AEW Dynamite will take place on Saturday night instead of the usual Wednesday night episode.

