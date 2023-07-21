WCW veteran Disco Inferno says major AEW star is out of shape; calls him a "slob"

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed that AEW star Eddie Kingston was out of shape. Despite the reception of the fans towards Kingston, the veteran believed there was work that needed to be done.

The Mad King has been with AEW since 2020 and has floated between the Jacksonville-based promotion, its sister company ROH, and NJPW. He is currently partaking in the G1 Climax tournament in Japan and is also the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Despite the immense success and praise that Kingston has garnered, Inferno had some choice words for the star.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed how Kingston was out of shape. He added that Kingston was dressed like a "slob" and could not stand out from the rest of the roster, rendering his gimmick useless.

"Eddie Kingston's gimmick would work, he could be the out-of-shape guy, slob. If everybody else on the show dressed professionally instead of dressing like slobs as they come on the show. Half the guys on the show come out in t-shirts and jeans...they don't look like they dress up for work. So you don't look like a gimmick, you look like an out-of-shape guy who dressed like the other guys, so you need to work on that." [0:23-0:52]

Konnan gives his take on AEW star Eddie Kingston's physique

On the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan gave his thoughts on AEW star Eddie Kingston's physique. He believed that it did not matter as much, as in the end, how the fans reacted was the most important part of this situation.

"Well the thing is that we all know an out-of-shape guy who can fight is a tough guy, so he's kind of like that guy, and the people still love him no matter if he's fat or isn't fat. So if they're accepting him, of course, he would be more marketable if he was in shape or even more menacing. But a lot of the guys there don't care, they're very well paid, and as long as the fanbase is cheering for them, they're like 'Why fix this.'" [1:40-2:05]

Eddie Kingston in NJPW

Kingston has grown to be one of the most popular stars in AEW. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

How do you feel about Disco Inferno's comments on Eddie Kingston? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.