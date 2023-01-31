WCW veteran dubs WWE legend's sons as AEW's version of LA Knight

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE stars on the roster today, connecting to the audience with his 'gift of the gab,' and Konnan feels AEW has their version of Knight waiting in the wings. The veteran praised Austin and Colten Gunn for their connection to the crowd, likening the AEW stars to Knight.

The Gunns are currently feuding with The Acclaimed for the tag titles and their father, Billy Gunn's affection. Last week's Dynamite saw the two teams and the WWE legend sit down for family counseling.

They could not sort out their differences, but the Gunns made it clear they were envious of Billy and The Acclaimed's relationship and wanted the tag belts.

Konnan panned the segment during Keepin' it 100. But he praised the performances of Austin and Colten. He likened the pair to LA Knight regarding their character work and connection to the crowd.

"The only ones that got over, as usual, was the a*s boys. They're kind of like what's this guy's name, like LA Knight. No matter what you do with them, they get over... because they're good actors and they're good friends and they're not afraid to be annoying," Konnan said. [28:30-28:42]

LA Knight wrestled Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Knight wrestled during this past weekend's WWE Royal Rumble event. He faced Bray Wyatt in the first-ever 'Pitch Black' match, losing in just over five minutes.

However, the action did not stop when the final bell rang, with Bray continuing to beat down his opponent.

WYATT 6 @Windham6 LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. https://t.co/1L12MHsduE

Uncle Howdy appeared to close the segment, delivering an elbow drop from the rafters to LA Knight on the ground. Their landing spot also burst into flames as he took the plunge.

The characters of the Firefly Funhouse later stood where Howdy had emerged previously. It is not yet known what will happen next in the LA Knight-Bray Wyatt saga or if the Royal Rumble has closed their chapter for the time being.

