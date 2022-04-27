WCW veteran is excited to work with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone recently took to Twitter to express his delight in working with CM Punk on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will go toe-to-toe against each other in a singles match for an Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier this Wednesday. While the bout itself is highly anticipated, Tony Khan has also announced that CM Punk will be joining as a special guest commentator during the outing.

In light of Khan's announcement, Tony Schiavone has also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to work together with the former WWE star. In his tweet, he also had high hopes for the Wheeler vs. Harwood match.

"Looking forward to seeing everyone in Philadelphia tomorrow night for @AEWonTV #Dynamite but especially looking forward to working with @CMPunk for the @DaxFTR vs @CashWheelerFTR match. Those two are great and are going to tear it up," Schiavone tweeted.

CM Punk has had a very successful run so far in AEW

After an almost seven-year-long hiatus, CM Punk made a triumphant return to the pro-wrestling scene by joining AEW last year.

So far, the Second City Saint has undoubtedly had a great run in the new environment. From having dream matches with distinguished veterans like Dustin Rhodes to fresh feuds with rising stars like MJF, Punk has been unstoppable in the ring.

Apart from his in-ring outings, Punk had also acted as a commentator earlier in AEW, back in September 2021, on a Rampage episode. Fans will have to tune in to see him work his magic on commentary again on this week's Dynamite.

