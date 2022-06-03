"There's no reason to put them together" – Konnan lashes out at the alliance between wrestling legend's son and popular star in AEW

Former WCW star Konnan gave his two cents about the AEW tag team of Hook and Danhausen.

Danhausen's failed attempts to put his infamous curse on Hook went on for weeks. Eventually, a confrontation between the two turned into an alliance of sorts, much to the delight of fans. The validation moment occurred when Hook came to the aid of Danhausen after Tony Nese squashed the latter. "Hook-hausen" defeated Tony Nese and Mark Sterling's tag team at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan weighed in on Hook and Danhausen teaming up:

"There is no reason to put them together. I dont' know if in their mind they're, like, the old opposites that attract, you know. Let's put them together, but Hook dont need Danhausen." (from 5.42 to 5.54)

Voicing his opinion on Danhausen, here's what the former nWo Wolfpac member quoted:

"Danhausen is over with the fans as some sort of cult underground thing that I still don't understand. I think he is supposed to be like a funny character. It's kind of nerdy for me. But fans like him and they like Hook." (from 5.54 to 6.15)

Konnan voices his thoughts on the potential of Hook

Hook has been an instant fan favorite ever since he made his AEW debut. Fans thoroughly adored his badass cold-hearted teenage vibe. Hook's in-ring prowess and his no-nonsense charismatic attitude left everyone hooked.

ᴅᴀɴʜᴀᴜꜱᴇɴ• ɴᴏᴛ— @DanhausenAD @CURSEBRlNGER ❞ ⠀❝Never underestimate the power of Hookhausen, especially the power of Danhausen ⠀❝Never underestimate the power of Hookhausen, especially the power of Danhausen‼️👹❞ https://t.co/ertD551fJB

Konnan has always been a veteran who speaks his mind. Here's what he mentioned about Hook's potential in the pro-wrestling realm:

"I think Hook is a mega star by himself. I don't know why they are diluting him with Danhausen. I think he has the potential to be such a mega star. He could be a guy that doesn't have to say a lot of words." (from 06.15 to 06.47)

Hook and Danhausen have the support of the vast majority of fans thus far. The pro wrestling world has seen numerous odd-pairings of successful tag teams. It'll be interesting to see what the future has in store for "Hook-hausen."

