WCW veteran warns Ric Flair against wrestling in AEW: "I don’t want to see him die in the ring"

A former WCW personality has shared his thoughts on whether Ric Flair should compete inside the ring in AEW. The name in question is Kevin Sullivan.

Ric Flair made his AEW debut on a recent episode of Dynamite to greet his long-time friend, Sting, after the latter revealed his in-ring retirement plans. It was later announced that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer wrestled in his final match last July under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. Following the announcement of his AEW signing, Flair claimed he was cleared to take bumps inside the ring. Many believe this could lead to the 74-year-old's in-ring return.

On Tuesdays with The Taskmaster, Flair's former WCW colleague, Kevin Sullivan, advised him not to consider an in-ring comeback. He added that the 16-time world champion could put his health at risk if he competed again.

“I certainly hope not. I love Ric. I think we all love Ric. He’s one of those guys that can do no wrong. I don’t want to see him get hurt. Especially the last time, in front of his children and grandchildren. I mean, he has been the standard bearer, whether we liked it or not, for at least two, if not three generations. I don’t want to see him die in the ring.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Expand Tweet

The WCW veteran also commented on Ric Flair's recent AEW move

Ric Flair's AEW signing shocked fans and professionals worldwide since he was associated with WWE for over two decades. In the same chat, Kevin Sullivan was also asked about Flair's move to the Tony Khan-led company. He replied:

“Ric started in 1974. They’ve tried to get him out of the business since 1988. They’ve been trying to get [him] out of the business. Jim Herd couldn’t do it. Eric Bischoff couldn’t do it. We’ve heard stories after stories. ‘Why is he granted a pass?’ He’s driving 200 miles an hour in a 40-mile-an-hour zone. Cop pulls him over, ‘Oh, hey Ric. Can I get an energy drink?’"

Sullivan added how Flair was still a massive draw in pro wrestling:

“Here’s the thing: Ric did this for them. He gave them a momentum swing because, for some reason, everybody loves Ric Flair. I mean, he’s on all the podcasts. It’s huge, it’s amazing what he does.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Expand Tweet

The Nature Boy has begun a new chapter in his storied pro wrestling career. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the legend.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here