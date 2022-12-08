"We didn't always agree" - WWE legend Kane opens up on his backstage relationship with top AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Kane recently spoke about his relationship with the veteran AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Before Danielson joined AEW in 2021, he made his name as a proficient wrestler in WWE. As expected, he grew close to his fellow pro-wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion, despite not always agreeing with them.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the wrestling veteran and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) reminisced about his time with the American Dragon. Jacobs' libertarian views were apparently in conflict with Danielson's leftist ideals.

"Bryan and I are on such opposite ends of the political spectrum," said Jacobs, a Republican. “But we respect each other as human beings and value each other’s opinions, so we had conversations and learned from each other. I learned a lot from Bryan, even if we didn’t always agree.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Despite their differences, the two stars were apparently quite friendly with each other.

"Working with Bryan was probably the most fun I had in my entire wrestling career," said Jacobs. "That was because I was working with Daniel Bryan. I can’t say enough about the guy and his talent. Kane was a very dark, serious character, but Daniel Bryan changed all that. That was such a refreshing change for me." [H/T:Sports Illustrated]

The former WWE Superstar recently trained Ricky Steamboat for his return match

While Kane has not been active in the squared circle for a while, he recently trained Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Steamboat confessed that he had worked with the Big Red Machine:

"It was very difficult. And before I could give a final, this past month or so, I’ve been [training with] Glenn Jacobs, that name ring any bells? Yeah... And Tom Pritchard, they have a wrestling school outside of Knoxville... So for the past month or so, I’ve been venturing down to that school once or twice a week just to get some back. But I learned more so on my limitations... But you asked why. I was thinking that the longer I wait, the less chance I will have." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

It remains to be seen if Kane will ever return to pro wrestling in the future.

