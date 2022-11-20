"We believe in you" - Twitter explodes to Tony Khan's latest signing of 27-year-old talent to AEW

Twitter went into a frenzy as AEW President Tony Khan recently signed Konosuke Takeshita to the promotion.

Takeshita has previously starred with DDT Pro-Wrestling, where he is a four-time Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion and a five-time KO-D Openweight Champion. He made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021 and competed for the company several times throughout 2022. He has faced stars like Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Hangman Page.

Khan tweeted that Takeshita has signed a deal with the company ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

"It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite!" Khan wrote.

The wrestling world immediately took to Twitter to express their glee at the signing of the Japanese star. Many fans couldn't wait to see what the former DDT star will bring to the promotion following Tony Khan's announcement.

Takeshita also featured on the latest edition of AEW programming when he teamed up with Jun Akiyama to defeat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on Rampage.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the Japanese star as he officially starts his All Elite Wrestling journey.

