"We can run it back" - Popular WWE star urges Bobby Lashley to return to the company

A popular WWE Superstar has recently gotten to talk about working with Bobby Lashley a few years ago. After being full of praise for the All-Mighty, he wanted him to return to the company so that they could run their feud back.

Ad

Omos isn't known for a lot of feuds in the Stamford-based promotion, but one of his biggest rivalries was against Lashley. He started as a tag team competitor against AJ Styles, but this was the feud where he had to take off as a singles star. Interestingly, he was managed by MVP at the time, someone who knew everything about the former WWE Champion.

While speaking to NarcolepsyBoy94, the Nigerian Giant briefly spoke about how in 2022, he was pushed by the company to do things on his own two feet, and this began with his feud with Bobby Lashley.

Ad

Trending

"I remember doing that WrestleMania [in Dallas, 2022] because that was the first time [WWE] was like, ‘Okay, so, you’re on your own now. You don’t have AJ Styles. It’s time to figure it out.’ And it was just me in the ring with Bobby."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

He continued and said that he had a lot of respect for the AEW star as he helped him throughout the 2 years that they worked with one another. He hoped that he would return to WWE eventually so they could run it all back.

Ad

"I have tremendous respect for Bobby Lashley. Everything he has done for me in my career, because he really helped me a lot! You know this. We worked for like two years. Bobby and I were in a feud. Even after we dominated, me and Bobby were just going after each other almost like, a year and a half, two years – that time I spent with him, I cannot thank him enough. He had a tremendous effect in my career as a performer. I’m glad I was able to have that feud with him. Hopefully, if he comes back, we can run it back. You never know. But, I love Bobby, man. He’s good peoples,” Omos said. [H/T ITRWrestling]

Ad

Ad

A popular AEW star talked about working with Bobby Lashley in WWE

In 2018, Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley got into a hilarious segment during their feud. Zayn brought in three of Lashley's "sisters" and had them trash-talk him and ruin his image. One of these who was asked to play the part was now-AEW star Max Caster.

During a recent episode of Hey! Ew, featuring The Acclaimed, Caster was asked if he had gotten to speak to the All-Mighty about the segment they had worked together on. He revealed that they did not directly acknowledge this, but Lashley may have let it all out during their match with one another earlier this year.

Ad

"I wrestled Bobby here at AEW [RJ: Did he acknowledge it or he was not going to?] No, if he acknowledged it in any way, it was through his aggression with which he spinebustered me. I genuinely am still hurt from that match, so when they say they hurt people, it's true."

All Elite Wrestling @AEW While there isn't much Anthony Bowens and Max Caster agree on, @RJCity1 brought them together on ONE thing! Watch the full episode of HEY, EW with @Bowens_Official + @PlatinumMax right now! https://t.co/jxBSLvFVci

Bobby Lashley is on an interesting run in AEW, which has seen him become a tag team champion. Now that they have dropped the titles, it remains to be seen whether he'll begin a singles run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More