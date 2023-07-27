"We don’t wanna see 60 year olds wrestle" - Fans disappointed as retired former WWE Superstar teases in-ring return after a decade

Fans of AEW were taken by surprise on the latest episode of Dynamite when former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn, made an unexpected appearance.

Addressing his win over HOOK for the FTW title last week, Jungle Boy Jack Perry was interrupted by Lynn. He boldly proclaimed that his generation laid the groundwork for the current generation of wrestling talent.

While some fans on Twitter were excited to see former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn return to the ring after a decade, others expressed disappointment. They didn't want to see old wrestler back in the ring thinking it could dilute the quality of matches and pose potential risks to the veteran performers.

On the other hand, some fans were thrilled at the prospect of witnessing wrestling veteran back in action as they are excited to see him step into the ring and take on Jungle Boy.

Check out the reactions below:

"we don’t wanna see 60 year olds wrestle," fan tweeted.

"Kick his A*s Jerry!!!!!," fan tweeted.

"Crowd didn’t care at all," fan tweeted.

"Going be interesting match next week," fan tweeted.

"This will be good," fan tweeted.

"Cringe, cringe and cringe," fan tweeted.

Only time will tell how the former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn return will unfold and if he can live up to the expectations.

AEW star Jungle Boy sends warning to former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn

AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry reacted on Twitter after hearing the surprising news of ECW legend Jerry Lynn stepping out of retirement for an in-ring debut against him.

After the announcement, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry expressed his thoughts on Twitter with a cryptically tweet by acknowledging the challenge ahead.

Fans are anticipating this clash, scheduled for Dynamite's 200th episode next week. The match promises to be a must-see showdown between the former WWE legned and the rising star of AEW.

Are you excited to see Jerry Lynn back in action after a decade? Sound off in the comments section below.

