"We have all done you wrong" - Kenny Omega breaks silence on intense title win at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Following his victory at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega opened up about the match at the post-match press conference. The Cleaner had one final message for former IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay.

After exchanging words in person and via Twitter, both Omega and Ospreay finally wrestled each other one-on-one at Wrestle Kingdom. After an ambitious promo at a pre-event press conference by the leader of The United Empire, there were high expectations for the match. Both stars gave everything they had and went to war for nearly 35 minutes. Finally, The Cleaner emerged as the winner.

Following the match, The Cleaner opened up about the match and his victory in the post-match press conference. During the segment, the two-time IWGP United States Champion praised Will Ospreay for his success in the promotion and said that he may have been better than The Cleaner on most days but today was a different story. He also guaranteed that he would hold on to the title for a long time.

“364 days a year, you are better than me… But that was not the case tonight Tonight, you were the Scotty Pippen to my Michael Jordan… You were right all along Will…we have all done you wrong… This is a spot, is not something I am not willing to give up…,” Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega had a singles title under his belt in 2023 and is now eying to regain the AEW Trios Title next week on Dynamite.

