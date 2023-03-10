"We had to get called into Vince's office" - WWE legend claims he almost came to blows with CM Punk

CM Punk is currently one of the most polarizing names in the wrestling industry, but his brawl at All Out isn't the first time he has gotten into a backstage altercation. While the two never got physical, Punk and WWE legend Road Dogg once seemingly had a heated exchange.

AEW fans are currently divided on whether CM Punk should return to the promotion. While many have been vocal about their issues with him backstage, a few stars have come out to defend the star since All Out 2022.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, the veteran briefly detailed the heated exchange he had with the former AEW World Champion.

"Me and CM Punk almost went to blows when I was a producer on a live event and we had to get called into Vince’s office at TV and make nice and shake hands. I never thought Punk was what Punk was, but I know he is what he is – I know he’s hugely successful in this industry, I give him all the credit in the world. I just didn’t get it." [02:22 onward]

Punk's failed WrestleMania aspirations are well-known in the industry, especially given how he wasn't happy to face Chris Jericho and even The Undertaker the following year. Mick Foley recently recounted the advice he gave the star going into his match against The Undertaker, and how it could've made him less bitter.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Road Dogg admitted that CM Punk handled the confrontation more professionally than he did

CM Punk has rubbed a few of his peers the wrong way over the years, and Mr. Kennedy even recently recalled the heat between the two before their years in WWE. Notably, Kennedy calls Punk his brother today, and the two have seemingly grown a friendship out of animosity.

Continuing on the same episode, Road Dogg revealed that the disagreement was about how CM Punk had been carrying himself as the WWE Champion.

"He was the champion at the time, and it was about how he was carrying himself as the champion and I had a discussion with him that he obviously didn’t like and the next time I saw him I was yelling in his face. He was a lot more professional and calm than I was at the time." [02:40 onward]

While it doesn't seem like the men are close friends, going by Road Dogg's tone, it seems that things have at least cooled down after all these years.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit "Oh You Didn't Know?" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes