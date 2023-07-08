"We got what we wanted!" - WWE Hall of Famer points which Money in the Bank segment was exactly right

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 had a lot of standout moments, but a particular segment has earned high praise from Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

In the Premium Live Event, Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey. The sudden betrayal garnered a loud reaction from the London audience. The two superstars employ a similar hard-hitting style, which made them a very efficient team.

However, AEW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had long yearned to see the two turn on each other. Speaking in a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, he stated:

"We got what we wanted! It took two years, but we've seen saying for two years: put Ronda and Shayna together, have one turn on the other. It finally happened! I'm not gonna look at a gift horse in the mouth, I'mma take it because we got what we wanted. And I think Ronda and Shayna are gonna have some drubbings — some knockout, drag-out matches. They're gonna be very interesting," said Henry. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

He further explained that both the superstars can generate a "big-fight feel," which Mark Henry feels is rare in today's pro-wrestling scene.

Mark Henry previously talked about his departure from WWE

While the World's Strongest Man had a significant career in the Stamford-based promotion, he left the brand in 2021.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the podcast Insight, the veteran explained his reasons for leaving the company and why he eventually joined AEW.

"From a business standpoint, I wanted a position in the office because I didn't want to wrestle anymore, and they wouldn't hire me. I didn't have experience on the corporate side, or the business side, or the executive side, or however you want to phrase it ... I was not given that opportunity." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Mark Henry is currently a prominent backstage name in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for him and whether another appearance in WWE is on the cards.

What was your reaction to the sudden betrayal at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below.

