Mark Henry details events that led to his WWE departure

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has recently detailed one of the major reasons why he left the global juggernaut, and it's surprisingly to do with the company not wanting to hire him!

The World's Strongest Man spent nearly a quarter of a century with WWE, being signed in 1996 and staying with the company both on and off-screen until January 2021. He then went on to debut for AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that year in May and has been with All Elite Wrestling ever since.

But what was the breaking point for Mark Henry in the Stamford-based company? Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, "Insight," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the company didn't want to put him in an office role.

"From a business standpoint, I wanted a position in the office because I didn't want to wrestle anymore, and they wouldn't hire me. I didn't have experience on the corporate side, or the business side, or the executive side, or however you want to phrase it ... I was not given that opportunity." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

As part of All Elite Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer has acted as both a backstage coach and producer while also appearing as an on-screen interviewer. Most notably, he has conducted interviews before each of AEW Rampage's main events, rounding off each segment with his catchphrase, "Well, it looks like there's been enough talk. IT'S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!"

Could Mark Henry potentially come out of retirement in AEW?

Despite not wrestling for over five years at the time of writing, Mark Henry seems to have the bug that most wrestlers have: the "One More Match" bug because the World's Strongest Man has discussed having a retirement match in AEW.

Henry told Chris Van Vliet that he has thought about coming out of retirement in All Elite Wrestling but knows that due to the fact that he hasn't taken a bump in so long, he would have to get into shape for an in-ring performance.

Mark's last match was the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he managed to eliminate Curtis Axel, Mike Kanellis, and Hiroki Sumi before being eliminated by the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan.

Do you think Mark Henry will come out of retirement? Let us know in the comments section below!

