"We haven’t seen in a long time"- Kenny Omega comments on the buzz around AEW after the signings of two former WWE Superstars

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently stated that he is happy to see fans enjoying different products in the professional wrestling business.

Speaking to Adam’s Apple, Kenny Omega discussed numerous topics, including the buzz generated after well-established stars like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole joined AEW. 'The Cleaner' was grateful to see the company rising fast, among other promotions. Omega added that it couldn't have been a more exciting time for him, both as a wrestler and a fan:

“It’s great to see that there are more fans than ever enjoying multiple products across the world. I’m glad to see we’re growing, and thriving, and we’re seeing a lot of new fresh matchups and scenarios in wrestling that we haven’t seen in a long time,” Omega said. “So, it’s an exciting time to be a wrestler and an exciting time to be a wrestling fan," Kenny Omega said.

There's no doubt that the company has succeeded in appealing to hardcore wrestling fans over the last couple of months. AEW even did the unthinkable and brought back CM Punk into the ring after seven years.

Tony Khan also signed Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Many believe that AEW has finally become a promotion that has filled the void left by WCW almost two decades ago.

On top of that, the prospect of witnessing dream matches that people thought were impossible has added another level of excitement.

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson will have a dream clash on next week's AEW Dynamite

Speaking of dream matches, Kenny Omega will face Bryan Danielson in next week's Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Both men had another heated confrontation on Wednesday.

Danielson made it clear that he would be aiming for the AEW World title later on. For now, he wanted to fight The Cleaner to determine the best in-ring performer of this generation.

Omega agreed to face Bryan in a non-title match. Fans will be in a frenzy to see two of the best in-ring technicians collide at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

