"We left WWE together because of our legacy" - AEW's FTR discusses their love for wrestling

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR are deeply indebted to the wrestling business and are adamant about serving it even after they hang up their boots.

The AEW stars recently sat down for an interview with Metro UK, where they opened up about wrestling giving them a purpose in life.

Cash Wheeler didn't shy away from disclosing that he comes from a family of addicts, and if not for wrestling, he could have gone down the same path.

Wheeler also revealed that he lost a friend to substance abuse, which was an event that made him change the course of his life by becoming a wrestler.

"I feel like we owe wrestling so much. We had nothing growing up. I can tell you now that if it wasn’t for wrestling – I come from a family of addicts and I would have went that path. ‘It was the easiest path and the one that I knew other than wrestling. If I didn’t have something to hold onto and grasp at to lead me in a different direction I would be… not good. ‘I know that for a fact, because one of my best friends is not here with us anymore because of something like that. I was going in that same direction. ‘Without wrestling, who knows? I wanna leave it better than I found it because I owe it everything," said Wheeler

Dax Harwood stated that they cared a lot about their legacy, a factor that played a role in their decision to depart WWE and join AEW. Harwood made it clear that FTR wouldn't be wrestling until they are 45 or 50 years old. Instead, they want to focus on serving the business and help build a newer generation of stars.

"We left [WWE] together because of our legacy and we started in AEW because of our legacy, and that’s a very important thing to us,’ he said. ‘But our job is also to make sure that when we’re done and we hang it up, everybody that we worked with is better than we were before. ‘This might get me a little heat, but Cash can tell ya I don’t give a damn about heat. ‘We’re not gonna be the guys at 45, 50 years old and 50 plus who think that we need to go out there and still have 30-minute matches and beat everybody. That’s not us. We want to give back," said Harwood

FTR will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle collide in the Blood and Guts match on this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Daddy ain’t coming back home. pic.twitter.com/WTgJKmFgIt — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 1, 2021

The bout has been built up tremendously well in recent weeks on AEW Dynamite, with several segments generating hype around the clash. FTR will represent The Pinnacle in the match and are sure to have an impressive showing.

