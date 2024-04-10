"We don't like you or respect you" - Top AEW star to House of Black

The dark AEW faction, The House of Black, includes Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The dominant team was just disrespected by a top AEW star, and he did not hold back in issuing a stern warning.

The inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will feature The House of Black vs. Mark Briscoe, Eddie Kingston, and Adam Copeland. The trios match will be held under House Rules, which is the group's custom stipulation. Last Friday's ROH Supercard of Honor event was headlined by Briscoe defeating Kingston for his first-ever ROH World Championship win, but the two ring veterans remain on good terms going into Dynasty.

ROH released post-show footage of the Mad King and one-half of Dem Boyz toasting celebratory beers in the locker room. Kingston and Briscoe pointed to how badly they beat each other in the Supercard of Honor main event, while also touting their partner Adam Copeland:

"Hey, and we like each other, man," Mark Briscoe said of how brutal the main event was.

"Yeah, think about that," Eddie Kingston added.

"House of Black, man... y'all boys in trouble. Dynasty... we got the wild man, Big Cope [Adam Copeland]," Mark Briscoe warned.

Kingston then agreed and fired several shots at The House of Black. The 42-year-old ended his warning with pity for the trio, while his 39-year-old partner promised to see the faction in St. Louis later this month:

"Yeah! They think they're crazy because they play in the dark, though. [Mark said they are in for a long night at Dynasty] Y'all ain't ready, bro. Look what we did to each other, dog, what do you think we're gonna do to you? We don't like you, or respect you. I respect [inaudible] this man, look at what he did, I did to him, he did to me. Come on, man... get out of here. Y'all are on some other stuff, man. God bless y'all, man, for real," Eddie Kingston said.

"We'll see y'all in the Lou [St. Louis]," Mark Briscoe added.

Expand Tweet

Copeland will be on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Charleston, WV. He is scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo in a first-time-ever match.

AEW Battle of The Belts X update

AEW will present its 10th Battle of The Belts special this Saturday from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Battle of The Belts X will air on TNT at 10 pm ET, right after the live Collision episode that airs from the same venue.

AEW has announced just one Battle of The Belts X match as of this writing, but more should be confirmed on Dynamite and Rampage. The first match announced will see Roderick Strong face Rocky Romero in an International Championship Eliminator Match.

Expand Tweet

Strong has not defended his title since defeating Orange Cassidy at Revolution in early March. If Romero wins on Saturday, there's no word yet on when he will get a title shot, but it's likely for the inaugural Dynasty event on April 21.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Who will win at AEW Dynasty? The House of Black Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe 0 votes View Discussion