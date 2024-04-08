"We ain't trolling" - AEW star reacts to announcement regarding never-before-seen All In footage

AEW Dynamite is expected to feature a controversial segment this week. A key figure has just made what appears to be a very telling statement on the never-before-seen footage.

The Young Bucks previously announced that they will "present backstage footage from All In and will discuss it for the first time" on Wednesday's Dynamite. There's a lot of speculation on exactly what footage will air, but many agree that The Bucks implied they will show video footage of CM Punk's backstage incident with Jack Perry.

The altercation led to a lengthy suspension for the former Jungle Boy, as well as the termination of Punk, which ultimately resulted in his shocking return to WWE.

The Young Bucks are known for leaning into controversy and trolling both fans and rivals alike, but that doesn't seem to be the case this time. Nick Jackson has provided some clarity on the planned reveal for Dynamite. The AEW Executive Vice President took to Instagram to post the graphic for Wednesday's segment and declared that he and his brother, Matt Jackson, are not trolling.

"Live on Wednesday night. We ain't trolling," Nick Jackson wrote.

Punk made AEW headlines during WrestleMania XL Week, but for more than just his Tony Khan comments on The MMA Hour. The former All Elite World Champion also took a shot at a top star during a live broadcast from Lincoln Financial Field.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling is headed to Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday as Dynamite airs live from the Charleston Coliseum. There is a potential major World Championship shake-up planned for the show.

Dynamite will continue the build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company will also tape Friday's Rampage episode after Dynamite goes off the air in Charleston. The only match announced for the Friday show as of now is Julia Hart defending her TBS Championship against Leyla Hirsch in a House Rules match.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday night:

The Young Bucks will reveal unseen backstage footage from AEW All In last August

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

Toni Storm hosts a Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa

Hook, Chris Jericho, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

World Championship Eliminator Match: Champion Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes with a future title shot on the line

TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends against Penta El Zero Miedo

