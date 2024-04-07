Details on AEW potentially releasing unseen footage from the CM Punk-Jack Perry All In incident - Reports

The unseen footage of the backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the AEW All In 2023 Pay-Per-View might be released next Wednesday on Dynamite and there are more details.

During the most recent episode of Collision, it was announced that the AEW EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will finally release the rumored unseen footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage altercation at All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. The following altercation led to Punk getting fired from the Tony Khan-led promotion as well.

Recently, CM Punk gave a shocking interview to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where he detailed the entire incident and the process of his termination from AEW. Meanwhile, the latest report by Fightful Select has suggested more details regarding the potential release of the unseen backstage footage from All In 2023 Pay-Per-View.

The report stated that while many fans took the aforementioned announcement as a troll or bait, sources suggested that it was indeed genuine and the footage would be aired on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Moreover, it was also reported that the Jacksonville-based company was not falsely promoting anything regarding the incident.

The report also stated that there does not appear to be any legal issue regarding the release of the unseen footage. The footage has reportedly not yet been made available to any internal person in the Jacksonville-based company.

Additionally, FTR, which is close to Punk, has reportedly been given a heads-up regarding the release of the footage. It remains to be seen if the footage will be revealed next week on Dynamite.

