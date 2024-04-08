Watch: CM Punk knocks AEW star Will Ospreay at WWE WrestleMania XL

Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL has been a trending topic for various reasons, from surprises to title changes. CM Punk is going viral for real-life drama as he took a shot at AEW star Will Ospreay during a live broadcast.

The Commonwealth Kingpin made headlines earlier in WrestleMania week after Seth Rollins gave him major praise during an interview. Fans then speculated on Triple H taking a shot at Ospreay before The Second City Saint chimed in. It's interesting, as Punk and Ospreay have gone back and forth on social media in recent years.

Punk and The Miz joined Joe Tessitore for ESPN's post-WrestleMania reaction video following Night One. After Tessitore brought up the announced attendance figure of 72,543 fans at Lincoln Financial Field, the two-time AEW World Champion made an apparent reference to Ospreay's controversial All In attendance figure tattoo.

"You gonna get a tattoo of the number?" CM Punk asked The Miz. [From 5:52 to 6:05]

The Miz clearly did not get the reference as he began ranting about having zero tattoos on his body. Punk played it off by telling his colleague to relax and did not continue the jab at Ospreay.

CM Punk to appear at WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two

WWE will present Night Two of the 40th annual WrestleMania event later tonight from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Night One was massive for the company, as covered in our full report.

WrestleMania Sunday will kick off in just a few hours, with the pre-show starting at 5 p.m. ET. The event will be headlined by Cody Rhodes challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the match will be held under Bloodline Rules, which is essentially a No Holds Barred stipulation.

Below is the lineup for tonight:

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins vs. Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar

United States Champion Logan Paul defends in a Triple Threat against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Women's Champion IYO SKY defends against Bayley

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on guest commentary

Bloodline Rules: Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Cody Rhodes

