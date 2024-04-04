Seth Rollins calls top AEW star "absolutely one of the best performers in the world"

Seth Rollins just praised a top AEW name with whom he had issues in the past.

Will Ospreay is one of the best performers in the world. Over the past few years, Ospreay has delivered consistent performances in the ring that have often left fans in awe of his amazing in-ring skills. Several wrestlers and critics have heaped praise on Ospreay for his performances in the ring and Seth Rollins is the latest to do so.

During a recent interview on The Ringer, Rollins was all praise for Will Ospreay as he labeled him one of the best performers in the world:

"[He] is absolutely one of the best performers in the world, and I’m happy that he is finally, you know, getting to the very top level in our industry,” Rollins said.

Seth Rollins says the best version of himself is yet to come

Just like Ospreay, Seth Rollins has been no slouch in the ring either. This past year has been one of the best years of his career. He won the World Heavyweight Championship and has defended numerous times against some of the top names on the WWE roster. However, it looks like the best is yet to come.

During the same interview, Rollins claimed that the best version of himself is yet to come:

"I'm about to be 38 in May, and I’m, like, right in my prime, like my mental and my physical are right in the perfect space. And I think the next five years, especially, I’m going to be able to really, really hone it in and kick it into gear. But right now, dude, I’m having a great time. I’m getting to be able to be in the ring with guys who are extremely experienced and extremely good at what they do, and we’re all just elevating each other’s game. And so, like, I feel like this is easily the best version of Seth Rollins that we’ve seen so far. But with that said, I do think the best is yet to come," Rollins said.

Rollins' great year continues as he will compete in the main event of both nights of WrestleMania this year.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will retain his title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion