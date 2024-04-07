Triple H kicked off night one of WWE WrestleMania 40 and welcomed us to his new era, the Triple H era.

First up on the card was the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. We learned early on that Becky Lynch was ill and had a fever but had decided to compete regardless.

Here are the full results for Night One of WrestleMania 40:

Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Awesome Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio & Andrade def. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL

Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c) to become the new Intercontinental Champion

The Rock & Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Results (April 6, 2024): Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch - Women's World Championship match

Becky was in control early on but took a big slam before Rhea hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. The champ hit a vertical suplex before Becky came back with an arm drag from the top rope.

The match headed outside, and Becky hit a Bexploder on the barricades before getting a leg drop in the ring for a near fall.

Rhea tried for the Riptide, but Lynch blocked it before sending the champ into the corner and locking in the dis-arm-her on the ropes. Ripley transitioned into the Prison Trap before Becky broke out and hit the Manhandle Slam for another near fall.

Ripley came back with a Riptide, but Becky kicked out of the pin and locked in the dis-arm-her! Ripley picked Lynch up, and they both fell outside the ring for a modified electric chair.

The champ dragged Becky back for a frog splash before hitting a Riptide on the buckles and then another in the middle of the ring before getting the win at WrestleMania.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship

Grade: A

Pretty Deadly showed up in a video promo and hyped the tag team championship ladder match at WrestleMania, making jokes about all the teams involved, like calling Xavier Woods a terrible trombone player.

Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40

Waller and Theory were the first to climb the ladders in the WrestleMania ring, but New Day put up a ladder between them and pushed the two ladders down.

Tyler Bate did an airplane spin with Balor and a ladder on his shoulders before dropping Balor on another ladder.

Dunne and Bates took everyone out with dives on the outside before Judgment Day came back and beat The Miz down in the ring. R-Truth came in and cleared the ring with The Miz and DIY before Austin Theory and Grayson Waller took them out.

Waller headed up the ladder and grabbed the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which meant that the RAW Tag Titles were still up for grabs.

Bate and Dunne sent Waller through a ladder between the announce desk and the apron before DIY set up two tables at ringside. The New Day ran in, and Woods hit Ciampa with an elbow drop on top of a ladder. Kofi took out the others with a trust fall to the outside before Theory returned and tossed Woods off the ladder and outside the ring.

Bate and Dunne took out Theory before Gargano and Dunne went through a table outside. Ciampa hit an air raid crash on Dunne from the top of the ladder before Truth tried to climb the ladder.

JD McDonagh came in and took Truth out with the Devil inside before trying to help Balor up the ladder.

The New Day came back and sent JD through the two tables outside before Miz and Priest ended up on the ladder. Miz was tossed off before R-Truth came back and took Priest down with the Attitude Adjustment.

Truth climbed the ladder and took the RAW Tag Titles, ending the match.

Result: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship; Awesome Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania

Grade: A

Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar at WWE WrestleMania 40

Santos and Rey kicked off the match and Dominik was tagged in early on. The heels were sent outside before Rey and Andrade hit a stacked double crossbody from the ropes to the floor.

Back in the ring, Rey took off his belt to beat Dominik, but Santos stepped in and took him out with a leg drop.

Rey set up the 619 on Escobar before taking out Dominik. Rey hit the 619, and Andrade got a big dive on Dom before Humberto and Angel interfered.

Carlito and the rest of LWO took them out, while Vega took Lopez out with a moonsault.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles came in wearing Rey Mysterio masks and helped Rey set up a double 619 on Dom and Escobar before the Hall of Famer picked up the win at WrestleMania.

Result: Rey Mysterio & Andrade def. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

Jey attacked Jimmy during his entrance and sent him into the ring post before they headed to the ring, and the match started. Jey got a big diving crossbody before Jimmy came back with a hip attack in the corner. Jimmy blocked a Samoan Drop before Jey got some big superkicks on his brother.

Jimmy took multiple superkicks before Jey took him out in the corner with a running dropkick. Jey was about to hit another kick but then stopped as Jimmy apologized.

Jey helped Jimmy, but the latter betrayed him again, hitting him with a superkick and a frog splash for a near fall. Jey returned with a spear and hit the splash before winning!

Result: Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B+

Damage CTRL vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 40

Damage CTRL came out with a new Japanese version of their entrance music, while Cargill, Belair, and Naomi also got extended entrances. Asuka and Naomi kicked off the match, and the latter was isolated in the ring before she managed to get a big stunner and make the tag for Bianca.

Belair got some big moves but was also overpowered by Damage CTRL before Cargill came in and hit a big chokeslam on Asuka. Kairi took a backbreaker, and Dakota took a big slam from Cargill before Belair came in and hit the KOD on Asuka.

Cargill picked up Kai and carried her around the ring before slamming her down on the mat and picking up the win.

Result: Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL

Grade: B

Sami Zayn met his family backstage before the IC Title match, and shortly after, Chad Gable told him that he would not be there ringside because Sami could win on his own.

Kevin Owens was there to greet him as well before he made his entrance.

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther started strong, and Sami got some big strikes in the corner before catching a German Suplex. Sami took some big chops before returning with suplexes but taking a massive clothesline.

The champ took a Tornado DDT but blocked the Helluva Kick and the Blue Thunder Bomb before locking in a sleeper hold. Zayn kicked out of a massive powerbomb before coming back with the Helluva Kick.

Gunther hit a clothesline and two powerbombs, but Sami still managed to kick out. Sami took some stomps to the face before Gunther mocked Zayn's wife, who was in the front row.

Gunther got two top-rope splashes before Sami got back on his feet and hit the Helluva Kick on the ropes. Sami got a brainbuster from the ropes before getting two more Helluva Kicks and picking up the championship win at WrestleMania!

Result: Sami Zayn def. Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Grade: A+

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were out next, and before heading to the main event of WrestleMania, the final tally of fans in attendance was 72,543.

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40

Rollins and Reigns kicked off the WrestleMania main event, and Cody was tagged in early before the Universal Champ got some big moves.

The Rock was tagged in and sent Rollins across the ring before asking for Rhodes to be tagged in. Cody came in and squared off with the Final Boss before hitting some chops and kicks in the corner.

The Rock was isolated in the corner before the babyfaces took him out with leg lariats. The match headed outside, and Rhodes headed towards the stage with Roman while Rollins and the Rock were at ringside. The Rock told the ref not to count them out, and the officials protested but finally agreed.

Rollins and The Rock headed into the crowd, and we got a picture-in-picture view of Cody and Rollins. The Rock spit the Prime drink in Rollins' face before the two fought back to the ring. Roman showed back up and hit Rollins in the knee after having taken down Cody.

The Rock smashed Rollins' knees on the ring post a few times before isolating him in the ring with the help of Reigns. The Rock hit a low blow, and the referee told Cody he couldn't do anything about it.

Rollins came back with an enzuigiri before almost making the tag, but Reigns dragged Cody off the apron. The Rock locked in a sharpshooter on Rollins, but Cody returned and broke it up. Rollins got a superkick and a stomp before getting the tag, letting Cody hit the Disaster Kick and Cody Cutter on Roman.

Cody caught a Superman Punch for a near fall before Rhodes countered the spear. Rollins got a splash on Reigns for a near fall before getting the audience to sing his entrance music.

Reigns took multiple superkicks, a stomp, and the Cross Rhodes before the Rock dragged the ref outside to break the count.

Reigns got a low blow on Cody before hitting the spear for a near fall. Cody fought off a Guillotine from Reigns while The Rock held him down before Rollins came in and broke it up.

The Rock got the belt and mocked Cody's mom with it before hitting Cody with a spinebuster in the ring.

Cody hit another Cross Rhodes before Roman took him out and went for a spear. Cody sidestepped the spear, and Roman hit the Rock with it before Cody and Rollins hit double pedigrees for a near fall.

Outside the ring, The Rock cleared the announce desk and was about to get Rock Bottom, but Rollins interfered, and Cody put The Rock through the table instead. Roman took Rollins out with a spear through the barricades before we headed back into the ring.

Cody hit multiple Cross Rhodes' on Roman, but The Rock broke up the sequence and let Roman hit the spear. The Rock tagged back in and hit Rock Bottom on Cody before getting the People's Elbow for the win at WrestleMania Saturday.

Result: The Rock & Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Grade: A+

