WWE champion extends heartbreaking streak at WrestleMania 40

A WWE champion's heartbreaking streak continues at WrestleMania 40.

Asuka is one of the best female performers in WWE. She started her WWE career in dominating fashion by remaining undefeated for over 500 days. During her career, she has won numerous titles in the company and is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Kairi Sane. Despite all her accomplishments, The Empress of Tomorrow's unfortunate streak at WrestleMania continues.

Before tonight's match at WrestleMania 40, the star competed at WrestleMania five times and she lost all five of her matches. It all started when she faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 and she came up short thereby ending her undefeated streak. Over the years, The Empress of Tomorrow has gone on to lose every time she competed on the Grandest Stage of Them All and tonight was no different.

On the latest iteration of The Show of Shows, Damage CTRL faced off against the team of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Despite a hard-fought battle, the team of Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai ended up on the losing side thereby extending Asuka's losing streak at the show of shows to 0-6.

It remains to be seen if Asuka will ever be able to get a win at WrestleMania in the future and end her heartbreaking streak.

