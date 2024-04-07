Triple H sends an important 8-word message to kick-start WrestleMania 40

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked things off at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and didn't say much because he didn't need to. However, the former world champion did say eight important words before telling fans "Welcome to WrestleMania 40."

The Game was given his flowers by Paul Heyman yesterday at the WWE Hall of Fame, with Heyman seemingly taking a shot at Vince McMahon and stating that he was a "Paul Levesque guy." This was in reference to the creative freedom that he and other superstars have enjoyed in WWE since The Game took over as the Chief Content Officer, or as many know, the head of creative.

At the onset of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Triple H would come out to his iconic theme song and make an important eight-word statement:

"Welcome to a new time. Welcome to a new era."

He then welcomed fans to WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole stated his belief that this should be known as the Triple H era. By "this," he perhaps means around the period starting from SummerSlam 2022 - as that was among the first shows that The King of Kings had full creative control over.

WWE has truly undergone a noticeable change from a presentation point of view, as wrestlers seem to enjoy more creative freedom backstage.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you hyped for WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion