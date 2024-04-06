Paul Heyman references chaos in WWE left by Vince McMahon; shakes Triple H's hand

Paul Heyman addressed quite a few things in his WWE Hall of Fame speech, including Brock Lesnar. He also subtly referenced the chaos in WWE left by Vince McMahon and went on to credit Triple H before shaking his hand.

Paul Heyman has been around the business for four decades now and has worked with the biggest and greatest names in the industry. One of those names is Vince McMahon, who he had a tense working relationship with whenever he was involved in anything related to creative. The two men notoriously clashed heads quite a lot.

Triple H, on the other hand, has ushered in a new era in WWE of creative freedom, and Paul Heyman was full of praise for The Game for the work he has done following the chaos of the Vince McMahon era. He went on to shake Triple H's hand and announced 'I will always be a Paul Levesque guy.'

He also joked that Stephanie McMahon married the wrong Paul as she was wearing an ECW cap. Heyman worked with Stephanie McMahon in 2002 when he was a part of the WWE SmackDown creative team.

Heyman is supposedly directly responsible for how a lot of The Bloodline story plays out week after week.

It was a classy gesture for The Wiseman to shake Triple H's hand even though he was reportedly told not to mention The Game's name.

