Rhea Ripley extends mind-blowing streak; uses rare WWE move on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has extended her mind-blowing streak as the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Ripley has become one of the biggest faces of WWE in recent months. The Eradicator locked horns with Becky Lynch on Night One of 'Mania. The duo opened the show with an incredible match, as they both showcased their incredible strength inside the squared circle. Ripley used a rare move during the match as she hit an Electric Chair on The Man.

Although Michael Cole mentioned multiple times that Rhea Ripley was competing with an injured left hand, she managed to reign supreme against Lynch, who, according to Cole, was also not fully fit as she had a high fever before turning up for the match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following the match, the legendary commentator also mentioned that Rhea Ripley achieved an amazing feat as she has been undefeated in singles matches since becoming champion.

"Rhea's year-long reign as the champion continues," Cole mentioned.

There are many high-profile matches still to go as Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso will lock horns in a brother vs. brother match. The Rock and Roman Reigns will also be in action against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The American Nightmare's brother, Dustin Rhodes, recently insulted The Brahma Bull and The Bloodline before the show started.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the tag team match.

