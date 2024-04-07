The Rock cheats during WrestleMania match; referee apologizes to Cody Rhodes for not disqualifying him

The Rock cheated during his match at WrestleMania 40, and the referee apologized to Cody Rhodes for not being able to do anything about it.

This year's WrestleMania promised one of the most awaited main events on both nights of the show. During Night One, The Rock teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated tag team bout. This rivalry between both teams has gotten personal over the past few weeks.

Tonight's match showcased that The Rock and Roman Reigns would do anything to get the win. At one point, The Final Boss was brawling with Seth Rollins outside the ring when the referee was counting to 10. The Great One threatened to fire the referee if he continued to count. But it didn't stop there. Later on in the match, The Brahma Bull hit a blatant low blow to Rollins as the referee looked on.

The referee then walked over to The American Nightmare and apologized for the hit and not being able to disqualify the Final Boss.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Cody and Seth will be able to defeat The Great One and Roman Reigns.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 65 votes View Discussion