Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis make massive all-time announcement at WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW and SmackDown's General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a massive announcement at WrestleMania XL.

This year's Show of Shows has been one of the greatest in WWE history. Many high-profile matches have taken place on Night One, including Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, and Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, where the latter finally dethroned The Ring General as the Intercontinental Champion.

During the show, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis came out to make a major announcement, revealing that the fan attendance at the arena stood at a whopping 72,543.

Expand Tweet

One match is still left on the WrestleMania XL card, as The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Their rivalry took a massive turn in recent weeks as The Brahma Bull showcased his darkest side yet on World Wrestling Entertainment's television after he brutally attacked Rhodes and left him bleeding.

The Bloodline once again attacked The American Nightmare and The Visionary on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen who will win the tag team bout.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you enjoying WrestleMania XL Night One? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion