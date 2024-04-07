Michael Cole makes massive Becky Lynch revelation; potential injury before WrestleMania 40

WWE play-by-play commentator Michael Cole just revealed some important information about Becky Lynch's potential injury before WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch has had a lot to deal with over the past year. After her long feuds against Damage CTRL and Trish Stratus, she began to climb back up the ladder. After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year, Lynch earned a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Man is set to be Mami's toughest challenge in her long and dominating title reign.

Tonight on night one of WrestleMania 40, Lynch and Rhea Ripley kicked off the show with their title match. As the bout was about to begin, Michael Cole admitted that Lynch was suffering from strep throat this past week and had a fever as high as 102 degrees. The star has put on a brave face during the hectic week and has overcome the fans to gift fans the bout against Ripley.

Rhea Ripley also made one change to her ring gear as she appeared without the knee braces she normally wears for her matches. This could be done to improve her movement in the ring.

With The Man's fever and health conditions, the odds are further stacked against her in this match. The former women's champion will have to overcome these odds as well as Mami if she is to finally get back up to the top of the mountain once again.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch will win the Women's World Championship this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion