Seth Rollins' immediate reaction to The Rock pinning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Seth Rollins couldn't believe his eyes when The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Rollins in the biggest tag team match ever at WrestleMania Night One. In the end, The Rock hit a People's Elbow on The American Nightmare to pick up a big win for The Bloodline.

After The Bloodline's win, Seth Rollins could be seen sitting at ringside, with a dejected look on his face. Corey Graves pointed out that Rollins could barely walk.

The Visionary somehow made his way to the ring after the loss and sat in a corner, while The American Nightmare tried to process what had just happened. The Rock and Roman Reigns celebrated on the ramp with Paul Heyman as the capacity crowd booed The Bloodline.

Tomorrow night's main event is now going to be contested under Bloodline Rules. Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, with The Bloodline doing everything it can to prevent him from winning. It remains to be seen if Cody will lose two matches in a row when he meets Reigns tomorrow.

