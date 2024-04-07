R-Truth "pins" former Universal Champion in ladder match at WrestleMania 40

R-Truth is a gem in WWE and has been responsible for several memorable moments in the last many years. He has taken it up a notch and at WrestleMania XL, he "pinned" a former World Champion in a ladder match.

Up until the night of WrestleMania Night One, R-Truth had never had a victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He and The Miz competed for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a ladder match where the titles were officially split. In a hilarious moment, not only did R-Truth seek a hot tag in a ladder match, but he pinned Finn Balor.

Expand Tweet

The Miz would then inform his tag team partner that this wasn't a traditional match by any means. A sense of urgency was needed as Grayson Waller and Austin Theory became SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

As for the RAW Tag Team Titles, Truth would finally have his WrestleMania moment as he hit Damian Priest with an Attitude Adjustment before going on to pick up the RAW Tag Team Titles.

So in the end, Truth and The Miz became Champions.

It's a huge moment for the 52-year-old veteran who has been around for several years.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Is R-Truth a future WWE Hall of Famer Yes No 0 votes View Discussion