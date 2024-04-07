Roman Reigns busted open during WrestleMania Saturday main event

Roman Reigns teamed up with The Rock to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Unfortunately for The Tribal Chief, he was busted open during the match.

The tag team main event match for WrestleMania Saturday will decide the stipulation for Sunday night's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. If Rollins and Rhodes win the tag team match, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside, but if Reigns and The Rock win, the title will be contested in a Bloodline Rules match.

In the hard-fought battle on Saturday night, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock pushed each other to the limit. The WWE Universe saw some Spears, Stomps, and Cross Roads. During the match, Reigns was busted open while he was in the ring with Rhodes.

Regardless of the match's result, The Tribal Chief will be looking to continue his reign as the WWE Universal Champion, while Cody Rhodes will be looking to finally finish his story. If the tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania indicated things to come, the fans are in for a historic match.

