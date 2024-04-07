Unexpected interference from 2 major names sees Rey Mysterio and Andrade win at WrestleMania 40

Rey Mysterio and his replacement partner Andrade were successful at WrestleMania 40 as they defeated the duo of Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. However, it only came due to the interference of two major names.

The LWO and Legado Del Fantasma were all at ringside as they had an all-out war. This included Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Carlito as well as Elektra Lopez, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza.

However, two huge masked men appeared and played a direct role as Rey Mysterio was able to get the pin on Santos Escobar. The two men in question were NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

Expand Tweet

The two men are and were established figures for the NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and perhaps that is why they were brought in. However, people admittedly seemed a bit clueless as to who they were at first before some recognized them.

It made little sense in storyline, but that wasn't really the point. Rey Mysterio and Andrade's match was perhaps the perfect time for such an appearance and it seemed to work out well enough.

Kelce and Lane would celebrate with the LWO and Andrade in their big victory. We wouldn't be surprised to see Jason Kelce return later to WWE.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Was this the right outcome at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion